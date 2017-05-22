Next govt to promote Rigo economy, says Pala

RIGO MP and Minister for Justice and Anthony-General Ano Pala says the government he will be part of after the election will promote economic empowerment in his electorate.

Pala, a member of the People’s National Congress (PNC) party, told the people of Papaka (now Babaka) village in his electorate on Thursday that PNC’s policies were very clear and one such major policy, after free education, was to empower the local people through economic activities.

“We will create economic opportunities for our people to make their own money so that they can be free and have money to live their lives,” he said.

“To do that, our government will create opportunities for the people to find jobs as well as business opportunities.”

Pala, a two-term MP, told the people that he has the experience and urged the voters to screen all the candidates properly before making their choices.

“We must not only look at the qualifications but also look at the god-given wisdom before making our choices,” he said.

“We have three choices to make under the limited preferential voting system.

“Therefore, we must make our choices wisely for a leader that has qualifications and the wisdom to lead us.”

He also told his people that he has stated his policies while other candidates have yet to give theirs.

Pala said his party and the the government he was part of has prioritised free education, free healthcare, infrastructure development, district and provincial development and economic activities.

