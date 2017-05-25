NFA to address illegal fishing

OFFICIALS from the PNG and Vietnam governments met yesterday to address some of the issues concerning the fisheries sector.

National Fisheries Authority managing director John Kasu (pictured) told The National that the discussions included illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU). Kasu said the bilateral meeting followed a meeting between Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and the President of Vietnam at the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperationmeeting last year.

He said the “blueboat” issue had caused serious concerns on how PNG managed its fishery.

Kasu said a team was in Vietnam in February where three documents were drawn up.

“One is the communique – a document signed at the ministerial level between ministers of the two countries,” he said.

“The document looks at how we combat the IUU fishing activities.

“The other is the memorandum of understanding between the two countries on areas of cooperation in terms of fishing, bilateral agreements and exchanges in assisting us in aquiculture.

“The other document is about this hotline to address the blue boat.

“For the communique, we are looking at finalising that at the ministerial level to be signed probably in November at the margins of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.”

Like this: Like Loading...