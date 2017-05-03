NFA focuses on tuna during celebration

THE inaugural World Tuna Day was celebrated yesterday in Port Moresby through activities coordinated by the National Fisheries Authority.

People gathered at the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium for the event which focused on tuna and the fisheries sector.

NFA managing director John Kasu said the celebration was a collaborative effort by industry stakeholders here and in the region.

He said the Parties to the Nauru Agreement Ministers had declared May 2 as World Tuna Day.

“PNG as part of PNA has been celebrating World Tuna Day since 2011,” Masu said.

“Today is a special day to us as we are now celebrating this day with the world.

“PNG recognises the fisheries sector as important as it will grow the economy with tuna being the most important of all the fisheries resources. It generates and contributes significantly to the revenue of the country.

“It provides food for our people, it provides jobs and it generates income to improve the lives of our people.”

The celebration involved stalls set up by private and public fisheries sector participants, live television telecast of the Tuna Debate grand final, tuna-themed float parade and other competitions.

