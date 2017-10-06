NFA plans jetty for Tewai-Siassi, Kabwum

THE National Fisheries Authority (NFA) is planning to build a jetty for the people of Tewai-Siassi and Kabwum in Morobe.

The jetty will be built at Malasanga village in the Wasu LLG area of Tewai-Siassi north of Lae.

NFA special projects officer Leka Pitoi and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Patrick Basa visited Malasanga village on Wednesday and spoke with the traditional landowners about building the jetty there.

Pitoi told the landowners that the project was a rollout programme initiated by NFA to empower local fishermen and farmers to store and sell their garden produce and fish.

“This project will cost about K3million,” Pitoi said.

“Construction will take about six months.

“It will have a jetty as well as cooling storage facilities for storing fish and garden produce.

“The difficult part is to get the landowners to agree to NFA to use their land then a feasibility study will be conducted to have a facilities built,” he said.

Basa, who is also the MP for nearby Kabwum district, said he was fascinated and supportive of the project because it would serve his Kabwum people as well.

Basa said farmers from his district would be taking their produce to the coastal jetty and store it in the cooler before transporting it by ship to Lae and other areas to sell.

“This facility will serve you the landowners here as well as my Kabwum people,” Basa said.

“We must put our differences aside and see this project come through.

“Even the people of Raicaost in Madang will use this facility because it is much closer to them.”

