NFA response to illegal fishing ‘inadequate’

THIS article is written in support of Samarai-Murua MP Gordon Wesley’s statement on illegal fishing in Milne Bay waters (The National, Jan 9).

Surveillance has been a concern for some time now as foreign fishing vessels have been poaching in the coastal waters off Milne Bay.

The response from the government agencies like the National Fisheries Authority(NFA) does not sound encouraging, neither does it seem to have a strategy to dealing with this serious issue.

The response by the NFA managing director that “the authority was mandated to conduct surveillance but had limited staff” is very disappointing, inadequate and lacks strategic thinking.

This is a clear demonstration of negligence on his part as head of this important agency.

As a citizen of Milne Bay, I am sick and tired of seeing foreign fishing vessels being tied up at Sanderson’s Bay.

There appears to be no end in the saga.

Milne Bay’s resources have been reaped off for foreign gain to the detriment of our people.

Can these fishing vessels be destroyed at Sanderson’s Bay as they might infect our waters and assets in Alotau town? I call on Governor Titus Philemon to raise the concerns in the next siting of the National Parliament and give notice, that he will work towards an autonomous status for Milne Bay within the next 15 years from 2017.

Then we can legislate and protect our own waters and natural resources from foreign poachers.

There is no capacity in the NFA to resolve these matters.

Solomon B Yowait

Milne Bay

Like this: Like Loading...