NFS expects more Hunters fans

By WENDY MAGEA

AN official at the National Football Stadium (NFS) said the crowd attendance at the PNG Hunters round 15 match against Tweed Head Seagulls on June 17 was “fair” given the present state of the economy and the live TV coverage of the game.

The Saturday match attracted 6175 fans to the 15,000-seat stadium.

General manager Lee Pokarop predicted the numbers would increase as the end of the regular season approached and if the Hunters made the Intrust Super Cup finals.

Despite losing to Tweed Heads that day, Michael Marum’s side maintained their number one spot with a gritty 18-14 over the Northern Pride last Saturday in cairns.

“League is a passion for our people, unfortunately having the resources to attend the games regularly is a challenge for most,” Pokarop said.

“Many end up watching the live broadcast of the Hunters games at home. It is a challenge that we recognise and we do our best to promote the live experience for both the spectators and the Hunters.”

Pokarop said he was aware of the reality in terms of affordability and continued to look at ways to keep games accessible and enjoyable.

“A lot of good minds, including the minds of PNGRFL, NFS stakeholders, and my board have presided over these challenges and implemented key initiatives required to provide a world class experience at the NFS, and maintain this venue at a world class standard,” he said.

“The Hunters’ performance is also an important aspect that feeds into spectator attendance.

“So the fact that the Hunters are on the top of the ISC ladder has translated into improved attendance over past three games.”

“The Digicel Cup games have also improved the entertainment value of the Hunter’s game day.”

Customers can pay for the remaining Hunters season games in advance through Tiketmastas and take advantage of the “early bird pricing” for the east stand tickets which are going for only K15 on weekdays and K25 on game day.

Pokarop acknowledged the continued support and contribution of PNGRFL, the Digicel Cup management, Port Moresby Rugby League and NRL/ARLC for working together to deliver value for rugby league fans.

“Digicel Cup matches, Port Moresby Rugby League women’s fixtures and other game day entertainment pieces and ticket draw prizes are included to give customers a valued experience,” he said.

“When there is cooperation between our partners, the game wins and so do our people. The game belongs to them.

“We’re committed to working together with our stakeholders for the betterment and growth of this game we love so much.”

