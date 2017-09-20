Ng coasts to second men’s snooker title

THE 2017 BSP PNGBSA National Men’s Snooker Titles had defending champion Marcus Ng, pictured, taking on his number one rival Djorne Fong in the final last Sunday.

The final was supposed to offer a match-up of skills and wits between the astute Ng and Fong, a desperate former champion keen to reclaim the Papua New Guinea men’s national snooker major trophy.

But that was as close as the comparisons got because unlike last year’s final the 2017 decider did not reach any great heights with Ng cruising to a 5-0 win in a best-of-nine frames.

The road to the major title final followed the script with both men qualifying for the decider at the Lamana Temple after wading through the group stage and finals without raising much of a sweat.

Ng easily accounted for Ralph Kaina 4-0 in the best-of-seven quarter finals and beat Nathan Fong by the same score in the semifinal.

Djorne tread a similar path to the final seeing off Roger Ng 4-0 in the quarters before dispatching a much improved Kelly Yambi four frames to nil to set up a replay of the 2016 final.

Tournament director Joe Chan said after 56 round robin games and 22 knock out matches Ng and eight-time champion and 2016 losing finalist Fong had earned their places.

Chan put the empathic result to a combination of Ng’s talent but also his great work ethic.

“Marcus is a very deserving winner as he puts in hours and hours of practise to maintain his form,” Chan said.

As for Kavieng’s Fong, who had reportedly been training well in the lead-up to the national titles, Chan was at a loss to explain his lacklustre showing in the game that counted the most, despite impressing in the group stage.

“I’m not sure about what happened to Djorne but I had been receiving reports that he was training well for the event and he cruised through the round robin scoring good breaks along the way,” he said.

“Djorne actually scored the highest break for the tournament with a break of 50.

“We must give credit where credit is due because Marcus didn’t offer any chances to Djorne to mount any sort of comeback this time round.”

On behalf of the Papua New Guinea Snooker and Billiards Association Chan thanked major sponsor Bank South Pacific as well as platinum sponsors The National newspaper, Strickland Real Estate and Fuji Xerox, gold sponsors Bizprint, Kumul Petroleum Holdings limited and SP Brewery Ltd, silver sponsors Nings Agencies Ltd and Street Scene.

Lamana and Laguna Hotel and the Aviat Sports and social club provide the venues for the major title which started last Tuesday.

