Ng retains snooker open title

PAPUA New Guinea champion Marcus Ng has retained the Port Moresby Snooker Open title for the second consecutive year after beating Ong Beng Huat 4-0 in a reduced best-of-seven-frames final at the Lamana Q Club in Port Moresby on Sunday.

The frames were reduced from nine when the semi-finals between Peter Fong and Huat ended at 6pm after a marathon seven hours of snooker which Huat won 4-3.

The finals started a half hour later and took Ng just over three hours to score a 4-0 (64-23, 61-18, 76-22 and 75-39) victory over a tired Huat.

Ng got through the final when he cruised past Willie Vaieke 4-1 in the other semi-final.

PNG women’s champion Geua John was knocked out by Peter Fong 4-1 in the quarterfinal, while Huat denied a Fong affair in the semi-finals by beating Nathan Fong 4-2 in the quarters.

The other quarterfinals saw Ng beat Kelly Yambi 4-1 and Willie Vaieke ousting Roger Ng 4-3 in a tense and tight game.

Charlie Tom, Arua Simoi, Kametan Sibunakau, Joe Chan, John Chan, Ralph Kaina, Noel Ramos and Toua Simoi bowed out in the top-16.

Miria Rima won the plate when he beat Gus Kraus 2-0 in the best-of-three final.

Port Moresby Billiards and Snooker Association president John Chan was pleased with the standard of snooker displayed over the weekend.

“The field of 40 consisted of quality players and they must be all commended for the high standard of snooker displayed over the long Easter weekend,” Chan said.

He thanked tournament director Joey Chan, assistants Gamu Miria, Malcolm Currie and tournament officials.

