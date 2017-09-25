Ngangan makes new appointment for Enga’s finance dept

NATHAN Lapakio has replaced Joe Warapio as the provincial finance manager for Enga.

He took over the position in Wabag last Tuesday, witnessed by Max Bruten, the Department of Finance first assistant secretary for the provincial and district financial management division.

Bruten said the Finance Secretary (Dr Ken Ngangan) made the appointment.

Warapio is taking up another position at the finance headquarters.

Lapakio has spent more than 20 years as the district treasurer of Wapenamanda.

“I urge all public servants and district finance managers to work with Lapakio with commitment, dedication, and courage because we are here for the sake of the people,” Bruten said.

Warapio said that serving for 10 years in Enga was enough for him.

The newly-appointed finance manger Lapakio, said he had learnt a lot from Warapio.

