NGI 9s attracts teams, stars

FOUR Port Moresby teams and one from Brisbane (Australia) are set to join local and regional sides at this weekend’s New Guinea Islands Super Nines in Kokopo from Jan 20-22.

With a top prize of K40,000 and the Agmark Cup teams are expected to be littered with the best talent from around the country.

The runners-up for the cup will claim K12, 000 while third place getters take home K5000 and fourth K3000.

The tournament is now one of the country’s major nines competitions.

Digicel Cup teams like the Agmark Gurias as well as PNG Hunters coach Michael Marum will be present during the event.

The four teams are Erima Laumas, NCD Vims Cowboys, SSG Roosters and Moresby City Punishers. The side from Australia are Brisbane CDMC.

The competition comprises 16 teams in two pools of eight.

The sides will pay a K3000 fee to register.

All pool matches will be played tomorrow and Saturday and finals the following day.

Teams from East New Britain, Port Moresby and Brisbane start as the favourites for the major honors with Hunters, Digicel Cup and overseas players to feature.

But the teams from Lihir, Kavieng, Kimbe and Maprik should not be under estimated.Pool A: Erima Laumas, Vims Cowboys, Foreign Bats, Lihir Steamers, Warangoi Razorbacks, N4C Works, Kimbe RMI Muruks and Brisbane CDMC; Pool B: SSG Roosters, Pom City Punishers, Kavieng Razorbacks, Kimbe Royals, Hoodsco Wanderers, NK Silverbacks, AJ Electrical, Maprik United.

