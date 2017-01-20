NGI 9s kicks off

By ELIZABETH VUVU

RUGBY league fans will be given a feast of rugby starting today when the NGI Super 9s competition kicks off at Kalabond Oval, Kokopo, East New Britain.

Sixteen teams will compete for the coveted NGI 9s cup with teams from Kavieng, Lihir, Maprik, Port Moresby and Kimbe involved.

Brisbane-based CDMC are also part of the 16 vying for the title.

With a registration of K3,000, the FH Erima Laumas (Pom), NCDC KMA Vims Cowboys (Pom), Foreign Bats (Kokopo), Lihir Steamers, Warangoi Razorbacks, N4C Works (Kavieng), Kimbe RMI Muruks, CDMC (Brisbane), SSG Roosters (Pom), Port Moresby City Punishers, Kavieng Razorbacks, Kimbe Royals, Hoodsco Wanderers (Kokopo), NK Silverbacks (Kokopo), AJE Dogs (Rabaul) and Maprik United were confirmed to play.

Organiser Steven Nightingale said a total of K60, 000 was up for grabs for the top four teams with first prize of K40,000, second prize of K12,000, third prize of K5, 000 and fourth prize of K3, 000. The Agmark Gurias coach said the competition had been run annually since 2008.

“This year is the first time we have had teams from Port Moresby, Maprik, Lihir and Brisbane while in the past we have had teams from Kavieng, Kimbe and Buka only,” Nightingale said.

The teams have been put into two pools of eight. Each team will play seven games before the finals.

Nightingale said Digicel Cup players would feature.

“All our (Gurias) squad for 2017 are playing in different teams this weekend,” Nightingale said.

“We hope to see the talent we have around the region and to select some of these players into the Gurias squad,” he said.

“We hope to continue running this tournament into the future and attracting more of the best teams to compete.”

