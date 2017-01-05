NGI’s common roll update on track: Official

By ELIZABETH VUVU

PROVINCES in the New Guinea Islands region are on track with their electoral roll update exercises, officials say.

In East New Britain, provincial returning officer Joab Voivoi said the exercise had been completed in Kokopo, Rabaul, Pomio and Gazelle districts.

He said quality checks were being conducted at the data processing centre located in the electoral office at Vunapope, Kokopo.

Voivoi said rolls for the districts would be sent to Port Moresby for printing. They will be sent back to the province and to the wards to be checked before the final printing.

He said no major problems were faced during the updating exercise conducted by ward recorders except a shortage of enrolment forms in some wards.

In New Ireland, provincial returning officer Alwyn Jimmy said the exercise had been completed for Kavieng and Namatanai.

“We are now awaiting IT officers from Papua New Guinea Electrol Commission in Port Moresby to come to Kavieng to train our officers on processing data since this process has now been decentralised to provinces,” Jimmy said.

He said the rolls would be sent to Port Moresby for printing and sent back for checking.

In West New Britain, the election office said updating was in progress.

In Manus, the electoral roll update has already been completed with quality checks currently being conducted.

