NGO creates 5-year development plan for Gumine

LOCAL non-governmental organisation, Community Development Agency (CDA), has prepared a five-year development plan for Gumine district in Chimbu to be presented to the new Gumine MP.

CDA founder and technical adviser Yanny Guman said copies of the five-year Gumine District Development Plan were presented to some candidates contesting the Gumine seat at a forum in Kundiawa last week.

Guman said they also presented a ward development plan to the candidates who were now in a better position to assess the needs of the district and local level government wards

“CDA has done research through a bottom-up approach in 2015 to come up with the plans to help MPs and district administrations to develop Gumine district,” Guman said.

“If you need information about Gumine, you don’t have to go far to look for it, all information you need is right here and we will give you free of charge for the betterment of the district.

“We have the five-year district development plan available and if any of you win, you can simply take it up, you don’t have to pay consultants huge sums of money to do a cut-and-paste plan.”

CDA is based in Gumine and has delivered water, health and sanitation (Wash) projects, livelihood, coffee and good governance projects in the last 15 years.

“All we want to do is to help the next MP develop Gumine.”

