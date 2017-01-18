NGO: Don’t criticise MPs

INTENDING candidates in East New Britain have been urged not to criticise current members of parliament as a way of early campaigning.

Non-governmental organisation East New Britain Today (ENBT) made this call on Monday.

ENBT’s action team leader Apisai Jubilee said criticisms especially from intending candidates against current MPs were intense in ENB.

He said ENBT has started its Good Leadership Campaign (GLC) in the province and felt the need to urge intending candidates to focus on preparing themselves and their platforms rather than criticising current MPs.

Jubilee said it was confusing people.

“ENBT believes that the only way to show that you are a good leader is to influence people in all the right ways and not fight each other through criticisms.

While criticisms are good, they can be destructive too if you do not criticise responsibly.”

He said intending candidates should not be criticising current MPs only in the election year.

Instead people should learn to question MPs over development issues during their five-year term.

“This mentality must change. Intending candidates must convince people that they have a vision to make real changes and show that they can do better.

“Criticisms that come with alternatives are good.

“Criticising another leader without providing alternatives will only reflect who you are.

“We the people are watching and we are interested in what alternatives you can provide.

Jubilee said ENBT represented the ordinary people and did not favor any particular MP.

He said ENBT was currently educating people on good governance and leadership to help them decide their leaders during the election.

