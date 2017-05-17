NHC not aware of eviction

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THE National Housing Corporation (NHC) has not approved and is not aware of any eviction of tenants living in its houses, says acting managing director Ditha Nayabbanung.

Nayabbanung said this when informed that four tenants in a NHC property opposite the Yakaplin secondhand store in Boroko, were evicted yesterday.

“NHC has no idea on any evictions taking place in Port Moresby and I have never approved any eviction to take place on tenants living on the properties of NHC,” he said.

“What the NHC is doing now under the new management is give titles to those living on NHC’s houses and not evict them.”

The four tenants were evicted by police after the property was purchased by a company.

Mamata Dumo, a tenant who has lived on the property for about 22 years and has been paying rent to NHC through salary deduction, told The National that it was unfair for them because the tenants were given only 24 hours’ notice to move out of the house before the actual eviction took place.

“We are kindly asking the authorities like National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, Moresby North-East MP Labi Amaiu and NHC to come and help us from the disaster that we are facing,” Dumo said.

“We, the tenants, will continue to stay outside our yard until whenever the NHC comes to our aid because we are their rent payers.”

The property at Boroko has two duplex houses, with four families living in them before eviction yesterday.

