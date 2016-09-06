NHC probe on, minister told probe

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has written to Housing Minister Paul Isikiel about the “serious complaints” he had received on the conduct and management of the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

He told Isikiel in a letter dated August 24 that an investigation would be conducted and a report tabled in Parliament during the November sitting on the matter.

O’Neill copied the letter to the National Planning Minister Charles Abel, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari and NHC acting managing director John Dege.

O’Neill told Isikiel that he had complaints in the Government caucus and in Parliament regarding the conduct and management of the NHC and its subsidiary business arm.

“The complaints are related to the sale of public houses under NHC and its subsidiary arm, and non-transfer of appropriate titles to purchasers over many years,” he said. “I have assured Parliament that while one of our Government’s priorities is to make housing affordable to all Papua New Guineans, I have also assured the House that I will be directing a full investigation into the NHC management and will provide a full report to the House in the November session. “In the meantime, all sales and transfers of titles are to be placed on hold pending the outcome of the investigations.”

Usino-Bundi MP Anton Yagama had queried in Parliament in a recent session what the Government was doing to address the acute need for housing by the people.

Related