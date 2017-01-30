Niblett may be re-engage: O’Neill

FORMER head of the cancer unit at Lae’s Angau Memorial Hospital Dr John Niblett, pictured, may be re-engaged due to the absence of an oncologist, Parliament was told on Friday.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said the Health Department would negotiate to re-engage Niblett.

He was responding to Lae MP Loujaya Kouza, who said there had been a vacancy at the hospital and queue of cancer patients since Niblett resigned last year.

O’Neill said he was aware of the non-renewal of the contract.

He said he would seek interventions from the Health Department.

He said he was also aware that the new person who was to replace Niblett decided to leave.

“I’m aware of the circumstances of the non-renewal of the contract of the doctor (Niblett) at Angau,” O’Neill said.

“The person himself and his family have made a representation to my office about their predicament.

“I have passed onto officials to deal with it as quickly as possible.

“I am aware also that the new person who was to replace Niblett was in the country for few months and decided to leave.”

“I will seek interventions of the Health Department very quickly.

“If they are not able to locate a new person to replace quickly, try to negotiate to re-engage Dr Niblett.”

