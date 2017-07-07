Niblett’s widow calls for state funeral to honour husband’s services

By PISAI GUMAR

THE late Dr John Stokes Niblett deserves a State funeral for the nearly 22 years of services provided to the people of Papua New Guinea, his wife says.

An emotional Andrea Niblett said her husband served PNG prior to Independence from 1973-87 (14 years) and was awarded the Community Service Mmedal (CSM) by the late Governor General Sir Kingsford Dibela.

Niblett was the first recipient of Austral-Asia Brackytherapy live membership award in Sept 2015 and the only specialist in prostate cancer operations apart from chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

He is co-founded the PNG Cancer Relief Society in 1978.

In 2009, Niblett was invited by then former Health Minister Sir Peter Barter and Secretary Dr Clement Malau to return to the country to work at the National Cancer Treatment Centre at Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae.

Then Health Minister Sasa Zibe maintained Niblett’s contract and he has since then served at the centre until his passing on July 4.

In May 2016, Niblett told TheNational when threatened with deportation by Health Secretary Pascoe Kase and National Cancer Treatment Centre manager George Otto that “PNG is in my blood and I shouldn’t leave this place without some form of words and kicked out by Immigration”.

“I served NDoH sincerely for seven years with great passion and ensuring NCTC functioned .

