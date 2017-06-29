It would be nice to have a stadium over the sea

PAPUA New Guinea will definitely be on the world map if the government proposed to build a stadium over the sea.

It would be very nice to have a stadium that has half of it stretch out to the sea and the entrance on the land. The stadium should be named PNG LNG Stadium.

The name will really tell the world of what PNG is truly doing with the benefits from the PNGs largest LNG Project.

Let’s build infrastructures which stand out from all other infrastructures that we normally see around.

PNG Lets be different in the type of infrastructures that we build, especially the designs.

Meanwhile, thanks to the current government for building the overhead bridge.

If Dubai can do it with revenues from oil and gas, we can do it too, here in South pacific.

Kobilo Daike

Modern PNG

Like this: Like Loading...