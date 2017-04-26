Nicta Act needs review to deal with offenders: Bidar

By PERO SIMINJI

A MAGISTRATE says the National Information and Communication Technology (NICTA) Act needs urgent consideration to properly deal with offenders.

Cosmas Bidar said this yesterday at the Waigani Committal Court while discharging Rosie Kila and WaghiKenzi, both from Central.

The duo was charged with one count each of using obscene language through information and communications technology (ICT) services.

Bidar told the court that according to Section 278 Subsection 1 of the NICTA Act, their cases could not be pursued further.

“This is one common area that needs urgent consideration as the offence is common everywhere and offenders must be dealt with accordingly.

“Section 266 of NICTA Act provides for improper use of ICT which seemingly is a criminal offence but it could not be enforced in a criminal proceeding as provided under Section 278, Subsection 1 of the same act which stops the court.

“Right now the law, as enacted in Parliament, remains as it is and the court cannot make any criminal proceedings against these two.

“For now their cases will be struck out for want of prosecution and their respective bails be refunded,” Bidar said.

Police alleged that between Jan and Feb in the National Capital District, Kila and Tae had posted on Facebook obscene language to the complainants which they found offensive.

In a similar case earlier this year (State v Janet Sios), Magistrate Mekeo Gauli ruled in favour of the defendant and struck out the charges.

