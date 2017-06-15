Nicta backs cybercrime unit

THE National Information and Communications Technology Authority (Nicta) has given about K150,000 to police to build capacity in the implementation of the cybercrime legislation.

Chief executive officer Charles Punaha said police could now investigate and prosecute offenders.

He said the Government had assigned the police department and Nicta to ensure that the cybercrime legislation was implemented because there was still a large volume of abuse on social media.

Nicta handed over three laptops, two desktops computers, two USBs (flash drives) and a vehicle to assist in the establishment of a cybercrime unit.

He said it was the best way Nicta could assist the police department to set up a fully functional cybercrime unit.

Deputy commissioner of Police Operations Jim Andrews said cybercrime was a big issue to deal with.

He said police would continue to rely on the Government and Nicta for support in the investigations of cybercrime issues.

Meanwhile, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Working Group chairman Ian Mileng said the training of police officers would concentrate on a specific course on cybercrime.

Like this: Like Loading...