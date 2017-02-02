Nicta to enforce regulations

REGULATIONS on the communication sector are to be passed and enforced this year, according to the National Information and Communication Technology Authority.

Nicta chief executive officer Charles Punaha explained its role as a facilitator on e-business online platforms in the country during the BSP e-Business Expo.

“As the regulator of the ICT sector, we not only issue licenses and develop codes of standards to set minimum requirements for service providers to introduce services in the industry,” Punaha said.

“But we are also on behalf of the Government undertake a major project to make sure that policy and legislative frameworks are in place to enhance and facilitate the provision of e-Business and other ICT services in the country.”

Punaha acknowledged the low level of internet access by the rural majority despite the countries growing telecommunication industry.

“We do acknowledge that internet penetration in the country is very low in comparison to the region and the world for that matter,” he said.

“While there has been exponential growth in the mobile sector or service which is at the moment just above 50 per cent, internet penetration levels for the country is very low at 10 per cent.

“In that respect, Nicta is rolling out project to address this with improved coverage in rural areas from 2G to 3G/4G network.

“(We) are undertaking other projects to make sure that rural users have the same access to services as users in urban centres in the country.”

Punaha told the expo conference of the recently passed Cybercrime bill and the ongoing SIM registration for mobile subscribers.

The National Information and Communications Technology Authority (Nicta) is a government agency responsible for the regulation and licensing of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Papua New Guinea, which regulates the indutry.

