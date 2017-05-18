Nicta welcomes connection of internet service providers

THE PNG Neutral Internet Exchange Point was opened yesterday, coinciding with the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

National Information and Communications Technology Authority chief executive officer Charles Punaha welcomed the connection of internet service providers to the exchange point (PNGNIXP).

“This is one time when I am proud to say that all internet service providers are together and happy for working together rather than most times where we are sitting in a room and arguing for our respective companies,” he said.

“It is good for us to celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2017 where we are working together for the common objective of the information and communications technology sector,” Punaha said.

He said his only disappointment was that the State-owned telecommunications service provider Telikom was not part of the group as yet.

He urged the management of Telikom PNG to come on board because the objectives of establishing the exchange point would not be realised if one or two major operators were not part of the group. PNGNIXP interim committee president Keith Anderson said the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day and the IXP had a lot of synergy. “The Society helps brings opposition companies together, such as making a NAC phone talk to a Philips phone or an apple computer talk to a PC,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...