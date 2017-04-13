NID cards should be for PNG all citizens

I AM concerned over the refusal to issue national identity cards (NID) to certain classes of PNG citizens, especially the “naturalised” ones.

A naturalised citizen has the right to vote during the coming general election.

He has the right to possess a PNG passport.

If the above are confirmed, why can he not possess an NID?

Those in authority should know that naturalised citizens in other parts of the world have access to many rights.

Do the right thing in issuing an NID to every citizen, including naturalised ones, as many statutory bodies require this important card before services are provided.

It appears that the young officers in charge do not know about some of the facts raised above.

They were with the Department of Education, and after wasting so much time for the registration, I was told that they do not issue NIDs to naturalised citizens because they do not have any province, LLG, etc. of origin.

I have also been to their head office at Boroko and have been denied an NID.

I am not asking for a birth certificate, but an identification card as a Papua New Guinean.

Concerned,

Port Moresby

