NID name used in fake K60,000 car deal

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

A MAN has been jailed for three years for hiring from another man a vehicle by false pretence that ultimately cost more than K60,000.

Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika in the Waigani National Court told Kiana Muri, 57, from Gulf, that the sentence would be suspended if he repaid the K62,300 that he owed to the complainant.

Sir Gibbs ordered that Muri should not be given any hard work in prison because of his age and health.

The court heard that on Aug 6, 2015, Muri met the complainant at the Port Moresby General Hospital car park where he told the man that he was working for the National Identification (NID) project of the National Statistical Office in Port Moresby.

Muri told the man that the project needed vehicles to hire at a rate of K700 per day.

The court heard that on Aug 18, 2015, the complainant hired a vehicle and gave it to Muri to use for the National Identification project.

Instead, Muri used the vehicle for his personal use.

The court heard that the arrangement was made without the knowledge and approval of the National Statistical Office and the Papua New Guinea NID project office.

The court was told that the vehicle was used by Muri for 89 days at a cost of K62,300.

When the complainant went to National Statistical Office to claim the money, he was told that there was no such arrangement known to them.

