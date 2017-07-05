NID system is useful

INFORMATION, statistics and other useful data make planning for the future easier.

For any successful country to navigate through the challenges and pitfalls of economic and social growth it is essential for the those in power to have at their disposal a set of reliable figures on which to refer to when choosing the course the nation should take for the benefit of all its citizens.

But these figures and trends should not just chart the changes that occur over a certain period of time but should be continually updated and made relevant for the times.

Take for example population growth, or the infant mortality rates or rates of rural to urban drift and to that end the numbers of the voting populations and what the demographics are for that population.

This information is crucial for nearly every government department in order for it to forecast change and deal with it in an efficient manner and one that will ensure long term growth or in the worst case scenario control and inhibit negative impacts of the said change.

The main concern on the electoral roll in this election would not have come up had data was collected swiftly and added into the system.

A lot has been said about centralising the national identification (NID) system to enroll voters and avoid the chaos experienced in this election.

The NID system will not only be for election purposes but be used to accessing various government services.

All efforts, time and resources should be focus in ensuring the NID system works in terms of sending out teams to the rural areas to register citizens, cards to be issued

The next Government formed after this election must adequately fund departments that are tasked to be collecting data – PNG Civil and Identify Registry Office, National Statistical Office and the PNG Electoral Commission.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato says a taskforce will be instituted after the election with a primary responsibility of conducting a forensic assessment of all voters’ roll.

He said they will follow necessary steps to initiate an active registration process in which all eligible citizens are eligibly obliged to make a claim for inclusion of their names on the common roll.

That is one exercise that will cost PNGEC and the state.

If PNG has the NID system in place, then all PNGEC has to do is pull out the data from there and using its own check and balance, start a new common roll.

With the NID system, the NID and NSO offices should become a reservoir of data that the state and the people can rely on for accurate, comprehensive and accessible information on a range of areas.

As with many state bodies the NSO has had to carry out its duties with a minimum of funding and over the long term this approach has left the office unable to provide valuable information to the year.

The need for reliable information in this country has always been a problem.

The last census was in 2011 but was mired in technical and logistical problems that one can barely accept the information gathered without thinking it is not a true indication of the population.

Again funding and a lack of planning hindered and stymied the work of the NSO.

The introduction of the NID system is in large part a way to minimise the stress put on the state to carry out a nationwide survey every five or so years.

It may take a while to implement fully but it is worth pursuing.

Going forward, a mechanism must be in place at all health centres and hospitals to register all births and each should be issued an ID number.

The responsibility of updating the NID system should fall on the data analyst who must do an audit of the system every six months.

Bringing the country under one system will be important as around 80 percent of the land is made up rural communities and villages but they will feel compelled to register in order to participate and benefit from modern society.

The ID programme is aimed at cutting down on that pressure by providing the state agencies a flexible system that is practically self-sustaining and gives accurate information practically at the push of a button.

