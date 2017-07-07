The NID system is the way forward

I AGREE with the editorial on the NID system because it is a mechanism that will alleviate the same repeated mistakes with the common roll.

The government must ensure that a nationwide exercise be carried out by the year end.

Let’s face the future with foresights and reality.

Our backyards needs cleaning so a way forward is the NID System that will be used not only during the National Election but as a data base for the Department of National Planning and Monitoring.

Concerned Papua New Guinean

Via Email

