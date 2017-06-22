NID unit to become part of registry, Kiragi says

THE project management unit for the PNG NID project is to become part of the Office of the Papua New Guinea Civil and Identity Registry from next year.

The unit has been in transition since the project ended in December last year, Registrar-General Dickson Kiragi said.

He told The National that the Department of National Planning and Monitoring was working with the management unit to ensure the transition was facilitated accordingly.

He said the Office of the PNG Civil and Identity Registry would operate as a standalone entity next year

The NID project was funded through a loan from Exim Bank of China valued at US$76 million (K238.671) with counter funding of K50 million from the PNG government.

Kiragi said 16 provincial Civil and Identity Registry Offices were established so far. “Staff for our operations are recruited and engaged currently through the NID programme until our organisational structure, which is before the Department of Personnel Management, is finalised,” he said.

