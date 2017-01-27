Nine bank officers graduate

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE National Development Bank has graduated nine trainees under their two-year graduate development programme.

They include eight loan officers – Issac Poiya (Kimbe branch), Jessie Isafe (Madang branch), Moten Angalio (Goroka), Eleanor Puka (Alotau), Ezekiel Masat (Buka) Andrew Mark (Lae), Sheila Malai and Abel Kandapaki (Boroko branch) and Issac Thomas (head office IT audit officer). The graduation was held with the 2017 dedication service in Port Moresby yesterday.

These nine graduates were also awarded permanent positions on which they were trained on.

“More of our staff have been developed professionally with certificates, diploma, degrees and post-graduate degrees,” managing director Moses Liu said.

“We are employing more graduates every year. As we are reinventing our businesses, we are also focusing on reinventing our staff capacity and skills.”

Liu said the graduate programmme was part of their focus on training quality staff.

“NDB’s purpose is to provide quality service to our customers as without them the bank would not exist,” Liu said. “Most customers will notice how you serve them as first impressions always counts. So get it right the first time.”

Like this: Like Loading...