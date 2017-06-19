Nine held for making home brew

By ELIZABETH VUVU

NINE suspects were arrested in Manus last Tuesday for producing home brew.

Provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu said the nine were apprehended in a joint security force operation at Buliso Ward 14 in the Bupi Chupen Lelemadih LLG in Lorengau.

He said the large quantities of implements used for brewing home brew were also surrendered by the suspects to police.

Yapu said this area had been a hot spot for producing and selling home brew at Lorengau town, which had resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects and subsequently led to the arrest of the others.

Yapu commended ward councilor Reilly Mckinau for assisting police in arresting the suspects.

He said as part of the election security operations, he wanted to see the community free and safe.

