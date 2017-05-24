Nine hurt in Manus

THE Australian Immigration Department says nine people were injured and “many” shots were fired by PNG Defence Force personnel into the regional processing centre compound on Manus on Good Friday.

A statement from the department said a weapon was fired into the air and no-one was injured.

Department secretary Mike Pezzullo in a Senate Estimates hearing on Monday said: “It appears that the number of weapons deployed was greater than one.

“Some shots — quite a number it seems — were fired laterally into the compound.

“Many more shots were fired.

“It was an unacceptable — from our point of view — breakdown in the discipline of the relevant personnel who went to their accommodation accessed those weapons and fired those rounds.”

He stressed to the committee that the original statement was based on the information available at the time.

Border force assistant commissioner Kingsley Woodford-Smith told the senate committee nine people were injured, none seriously.

He said five were service providers, one was a PNG Defence Force officer, another was employed by the Immigration Department and two were asylum seekers.

In April, Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told Sky News the Good Friday shooting was sparked because locals were angry after asylum seekers allegedly led a local boy towards the centre.

“I think it’s fair to say the mood had elevated quite quickly. I think some of the local residents were quite angry about this particular incident and another alleged sexual assault,” he said at the time.

Manus police commander David Yapu said a 10-year-old boy was given fruit by residents of the processing centre, but said no official complaint had been made.

Border force commissioner Roman Quadvlieg told the committee on Monday of rising tensions and a febrile environment on Manus Island. – ABC

