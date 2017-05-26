Nine injured in road accident

By TABITHA NERO

NINE people including a candidate for Wapenamanda Open seat were critically injured in a road accident which occurred outside Wabag town in Enga.

Provincial police commander George Kakas told The National that the incident happened yesterday morning when the driver of a 25-seater Toyota Coaster bus, attempting to overtake a dump truck at a bend, ran into a 10-seater Toyota Land Cruiser.

“The candidate Philip Pakuk and nine others are now hospitalised at the Wabag Hospital and most of them are in the ICU (intensive care unit),” Kakas said.

He said police have issued numerous warnings to drivers and candidates not to overload vehicles and to observe all traffic rules during the election period.

“Incidents like this happen because drivers do not respect road rules.

“You have to be cautious when driving because you are carrying lives.”

