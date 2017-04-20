Nine undergo heart surgery by Singapore health team

By OGIA MIAMEL

NINE citizens have been given a second chance in life after undergoing heart operations conducted by the visiting Singapore health team in partnership with doctors at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

SingHealth team leader Professor Kenny Sing Yoong Kong said the cardiac team operated on five females and four males.

The team also attended to 200 patients in the outpatients consultation clinic during their one-week visit.

“Patients are all happy and fully recovered. As part of our continuous teaching, we always encourage the doctors to come to us for training,” Kong said.

“There will now be two doctors coming to us in August for a one-year training at the Singapore National Heart Centre.

“Patients have recovered and we will come again.

“The transfer of knowledge is very good and we have also trained two cardiologists.” He said they found major improvements this year because Papua New Guinea doctors could now conduct heart surgery.

Papua New Guinea Operation Open Heart Foundation patron Justin Tkatchenko thanked the team on behalf of the Government and

