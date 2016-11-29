Nines kicks off in two Rigo villages

THE annual Lakwaharu Cup rugby league nines kicked off at Tubusereia village yesterday.

A special feature of the day’s play was a round of fixtures for youth teams to show their wares before the seniors took centre stage.

Aroma Coast, Gabagaba, Gaire, Koiari, Motu Koita and Rigo youth sides competed in the morning matches on the sandy turf.

Results: Pool A – Centre Point 4 Mahuru Eagles 0, Lakwaharu Niusere 16 Kampa Roosters 6; Pool B – Young Bugs 16 Variaratta Blacks 8, Gabagaba 18 Mix Mates Cowboys 6; Pool C – Poreporena Marlins 10 Gereka Sharks 4, BF Development 6 TI Friends 4.

In the senior games, pool D top seed and Lakwaharu Cup holders TauramaGaverhia edged Gabutu Dragons 20-14, FH Laumas drew 8-8 with Mix Namona 8 and in pool E, TI Stones Green knocked off JCI Titans 20-8.

First round of pool matches were played at Sebore village sports oval on Sunday.

