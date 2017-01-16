Nines tournament set to build up league’s standards

THE 2017 Moresby South Nines Challenge scheduled for Feb 24-26 is set to be the biggest in terms of what is up for grabs.

The winner will get K20,000 and the Justin Tkatchenko Cup.

Tournament organiser Ben Solien confirmed the prizemoney, with the runners-up to get K10,000.

“Our main focus is getting our 16 clubs to take part in a high level tournament with champion nines teams from the region,” Solien said.

“If we can get our clubs to play in these types of tournaments, we can help them lift their standards.”

Tournament chairman Brown Murema said they were looking at having a 40-team tournament, with 30 from Moresby South.

A development competition for Under-20s would also be part of the event.

For more information on the tournament Solien can be contacted on 73960595/75800162 or Murema on 73419466 or email;moresbysouth.rfl@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...