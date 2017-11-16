Niningi promises council to put new law in place

Higher Education Research Science and Technology Minister Pila Niningi has assured the PNG Research Science and Technology Secretariat council that it will work with it to have legislation to protect its work.

He gave his assurance following concerns raised by the eight council members over the missing legislation which is limiting its function in research and developing polices to guide development and activities in research and science.

“First we target the legislation, we must protect the framework. This council is an important council consisting of Papua New Guinea’s top professionals,” Niningi said.

“This is the council made up of professors and deans of faculties and all top people.

“Government will recognise them and where possible we will work with them and their input in government to acknowledge and take note of.

“We will make certain legislations in due course. One of which is, we want to see that legislation framework council can coordinate and meaningfully control information going, and who comes in and does research in the country. The council has an important function and so legislations and amendments are required. We will sit down with the council and we will make a submission to the NEC (National Executive Council) and we will get the approval in parliament in the interest of the country,” Niningi said.

“Funding is a constraint for the government and this year we may not be able to fund it (secretariat). We know that they exist and we will assist and we will effectively fund that in the future so that the council’s responsibilities are carried out.”

Like this: Like Loading...