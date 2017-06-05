NIP polling stations to be verified, Laena says

BY REBECCA KUKU

POLLING stations in New Ireland have not been finalised due to disagreement over selected locations, provincial election manager Glenson Laena says.

Laena said that they were still waiting on the Electoral Commission’s directions after there were disputes over certain locations selected.

“Despite issues with the polling venues, we are prepared for polling,” Laena said.

“We have the police working closely with us to ensure a safe environment for voters.

“We have 47 teams trained and ready to take the province into polling.”

Laena said 22 candidates were contesting the Kavieng open and nine were chasing the Namatanai open seat.

“Fifteen candidates will be contesting the regional, so we have about 46 candidates in this year’s election and the province will be conducting its polling on June 26,” he said.

“The polling period for the country will start on the 24th (June) but two days have been set aside for polling teams to go out into districts and set up so the province will do it’s polling on the 26th.

“I am urging all candidates to work together and show a united front during this time, leading up to the polling.

“Leaders must lead by example by showing respect for one another so that supporters will also respect one another.”

It is understood that polling venues will be confirmed this week.

