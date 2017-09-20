Nipa-Kutubu district hands in 2016 fiscal reports

THE Nipa-Kutubu district of Southern Highlands has given its 2016 acquittals for district support grants (DSG) non-discretionary funds of K250,000 to the Department of Implementation and Rural Development

(DIRD) in Port Moresby.

It was the second district in the Highlands region

to do so after the national election.

Nipa-Kutubu chief executive John Harisol said: “Every toea we expedited is accounted for because it is taxpayers’ money we are using for development purposes.”

Harisol stressed that the district was consistent with their acquittal reports for DSG and district improvementfunds over the last five years.

District accountant Ruben Andrew said they were compiling the DSIP reports for 2016

which would be presented this month.

Deputy secretary operations Stephen Rambe, while receiving the acquittals reports, commended Nipa-Kutubu for furnishing last year’s fiscal reports

to the department for compliance.

Like this: Like Loading...