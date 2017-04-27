NIPG helps landowners as mining projects loom

THE New Ireland government (NIPG) has been working with local landowners who are expected to host three mining projects, according to an official.

NIPG mining, lands and commerce director Brian Hosea said the provincial government was aware of the importance of local participation in the projects.

The province has Newcrest’s Lihir gold mining project and St Barbara’s Simberi operation.

Nautilus Minerals is now working on developing the first seabed mining project in the province.

“We are looking to go into partnership with these companies basically to service the communities mainly in terms of education and in health – that is the big drive that the governor and administrator are pushing for,” Hosea said.

“Basically, we have realised that we need to get them (landowners) involved in terms of the manpower side of things, just facilitate and have a team in place to guide them along.

“I think in terms of landowners and everything else, the other two mining operations (Lihir and Simberi), as you may be aware, do have landowner associations, like they actually look after them.

“Our role in the New Ireland government and administration is to ensure that there are representatives of the whole community that’s been affected by the mining operation.

“We also work in partnership with them (representatives) and the local level governments within those operations.

“To do with daily operations, they (landowners) facilitate everything themselves through their landowner groups and we are there to work in partnership with them in terms of investment ventures that they are going into.

“We are involved with the landowners or the community aspect of the operation.

“We are also in partnership in the institutions, mainly the landowner groups, plus the local level government, playing a facilitative role and funding as well.”

