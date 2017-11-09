Nixon out to put in big effort

By MELTON PAIS

PAPUA New Guinea SP Hunters back-rower Nixon Put, pictured, says he is relishing his first World Cup match on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was named on the PNG LNG Kumuls bench to play the US Hawks.

It will be the Western Highlander’s second test cap after he came off the bench against the Cook Islands in May’s Pacific test.

Put scored a try on debut for the Kumuls at Campbelltown Sports Stadium and is now looking forward to helping PNG confirm their quarterfinal berth with a win.

Put is the only specialist metre-gainer on coach Michael Marum’s bench but said he was not concerned about the team selections but just focused on his own game and doing his job off the bench.

“It’s great to be in the team to play the US on Sunday. I’m just happy to play and I’ll do my best,” Put said.

Coach Marum said he was looking to play a high tempo game with the selection of a light bench comprising two backs and a hooker as well as Put.

The 178cm, 94kg forward said he would use his experience from playing in the biggest three games — Q-Cup final, NRL Interstate final and the Pacific test — of his career so far to get him through the World Cup match.

