NMSA backs Anzac Day with K3,000

THE National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA) has committed K3,000 to assist with the hosting of the annual Anzac Day dawn service in Madang, chief executive officer Paul Unas says.

Unas said that each year on April 25, Anzac Day was commemorated by Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea of the lives lost during World War II.

“Many Papua New Guineans fought alongside the allied forces in Milne Bay, Oro (Kokoda), Lae, Finschhafen, Madang and Wewak where the advance of the Japanese was halted,” he said.

“This small but very significant event is held at dawn to remember those who perished,” Unas said.

“The annual event is held in front of the Coastwatcher’s Lighthouse that draws businesshouses, educational institutions and the general public.

‘This year, it is expected to be big with 4000 participants, including Major Sean Payne who will represent the Australian government and the Australian Army vessels HMAS Shepparton and Benalla as these vessels will be in the province at that time and will take part in the Anzac service.

“Since the annual service is held in front of the Memorial Lighthouse, as the custodian of the lighthouse it is only fitting that NMSA assist with the lead-up preparation.”

Like this: Like Loading...