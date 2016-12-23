No access to data on national development

STATISTICAL data on PNG’s political, social and economic development based on researched facts and supported by physical evidence are not readily available to wider user community, including the National Planning Department, donor agencies and students in higher institutions of learning.

Are the government agencies mandated to collect and store statistical data on all aspects of development?

Critics on numerous occasions have been and still are critical of the performance of the O’Neill Government and its mismanagement of our economy.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, in response, has urged critics to be positive about the unprecedented level of development taking place during his term in office. He will do well to present figures but he is starved of vital numerical data.

A number of prepared speeches delivered by the PM had no mention of actual numbers and percentages on key areas of change other than generalisation.

The following is a hypothetical speech, quite similar to what we often hear.

“For the first time in 40 years we have delivered on our policies. We have achieved so much in a short time. We are delivering on our TFFE policy.

“There are more children in schools now than ever before. Our free health care policy is benefitting a lot of people. Law and order has improved in our cities and towns.

We are building many new roads and bridges and rehabilitating the existing ones. Many more of you are proud owners of small businesses through our SME policy. Despite the downturn in our economy, we have enough surpluses. Our economy is strong and stable.”

To date, as opposed to guesstimates, no leader can confidently present near accurate figures on:

Population growth, mortality rates and population figures by generation;

skilled workforce by trade and profession, here and abroad;

urban drifts and resettlements;

small to medium businesses;

rich upper class, middle, lower class and those under poverty line;

employment numbers;

household income;

alcohol and drug addictions;

crime and corruption;

households connected to electricity and clean water; and,

An inventory of the Government’s business and service assets, assets’ value and many more.

With the availability of complete data, you can determine the levels of development achieved, proportionate to multimillion kina national budgets planned and executed by successive governments, taking into account the kina devaluation and inflation.

I may be wrong here but if there is an element of truth in this assessment, only time will tell.

MM Ondassa, Via email

