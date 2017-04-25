No arrests for robbery, amount not confirmed

POLICE in the nation’s capital are investigating an alleged robbery that took place at Bismillah shop in Port Moresby yesterday.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the incident happened on Sunday between 9am and 10am.

He said it was reported that 10 men walked into Bismillah shop at Gerehu, went upstairs, executed the robbery at gunpoint and walked out.

While police have started investigations, no one has been arrested and the amount of money stolen has not been confirmed.

“It was alleged that the 10 men walked into the shop on a quiet Sunday morning with only a few customers inside.” Turi said.

“They went upstairs to where the owners were, held them at gunpoint and got whatever they wanted and left.

Turi said police were notified after the criminals had left the scene and a team from the Crime Investigation Division were sent to the scene.

