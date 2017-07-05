No ballot papers for us to vote, how can it be?

IN the 2017 election period, all eligible voters whose names are on the common roll are to cast their votes.

Unfortunately that did not eventuate in New Rocks polling venue for the Nawaeb open electorate in Morobe on Thursday.

I was one of those eligible voters who did not cast my vote for my potential Nawaeb open candidate and also my provincial governor due to shortage of ballot papers.

No ballot papers for us to vote! Surprising! How can it be?

The PNGEC under the leadership of Patilias Gamato printed 10 million ballot papers in Indonesia and brought it onshore to PNG.

The 10 million ballot papers exceed the total national population of seven million plus people. This is surplus of ballot papers.

I was very upset when I heard from the polling teams that the ballot papers has finished at 5pm.

I was standing in line from 2pm to 5pm only to find out that there were no more ballot papers left for us to vote.

What happened to all ballot papers? I am very confused.

I believe there was no honest voting done during this 2017 Papua New Guinea national election.

Eligible Voter

Morobe Province

