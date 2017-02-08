No business, people leaving

By MARK HAIHUIE

PEOPLE are migrating out of Manus due to a lack of business opportunities in the province.

Manus Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Peter Poiou said the development of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and other Government initiatives would retain people.

“There is a high migration of skilled persons out of Manus as there are no employment opportunities here in Manus apart from the major employer which is the bureaucracy of the provincial government,” Poiou told The National yesterday.

“Apart from that there is no major impact project or business employer so the people migrate for employment elsewhere and conduct business outside where it is more conducive. There is no incentive from the province and the National Government to make the economic climate conducive to retain skilled people.

“This by creating more SMEs or the boosting of current SMEs to another level from say small to medium and medium to large.

“Otherwise people will keep going elsewhere and the state of commerce and the development of the province will not be changed.

“Tourism is much talked about at the national level but it has not filtered down through our government systems to places like Manus.

“Agricultural SME development is very minimal with only rubber estate which is still in the initial stage.

“The main SMEs in Manus are trade stores and PMVs and hire cars with some construction. The trade stores are mainly retails for the supply of basic products and goods for the people.”

Poiou said youths coming out of the schools should be absorbed into employment created through the growth of the provincial economy, the development of business and the creation of employment opportunities for the young people of Manus and also for other provinces.

