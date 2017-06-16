No camps at counting area, Hetinu says

NATIONAL Capital District election manager Terence Hetinu says he will not allow candidates and their supporters to build camps or shelters and live around counting areas.

Hetinu said yesterday that he was giving notice in advance so that the candidates and their supporters can take note and stay away at counting time.

“I have already talked with the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi about this and he has agreed with me,” Hetinu said.

He said if supporters wanted to get updates on the progress of counting, they should remain at home and get updates from the media because the Electoral Commission will be giving updates to the media.

Hetinu said during past elections camps near counting areas were breeding ground for problems. “A lot of social disorder came about when people came around the counting area, so I don’t want to see this happen,” he said.

