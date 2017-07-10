No-case bid given more time

THE mv Rabaul Queen ferry disaster trial was adjourned to July 25 to allow time for defence lawyers to prepare a no-case submission.

On Thursday, the State closed its case and the defence confirmed they would be making the submission.

On trial are ferry owner Peter Sharp and his captain Anthony Tsiau, facing charges of manslaughter and sending or taking an unseaworthy ship out to sea. The ferry sank off Finschhafen in Morobe on Feb 2, 2012.

About 300 passengers were on board and at least 172 perished.

On Friday, as both parties came before Justice Terrence Higgins at the Kokopo National Court in East New Britain, lawyer representing Tsiau, Philip Kaluwin asked for some time to prepare the submission. He said he would need ample time to go through the large files and documents before preparing the submission for both counts of manslaughter and sending or taking an unseaworthy vessel out to sea.

Since April 11, Sharp has been representing himself in the trial as his lawyer David Cooper QC was engaged in other commitments.

But on Friday, Sharp informed the court that Cooper advised of his return on July 14, saying “two heads were better than one” in preparing the submission.

Higgins adjourned the case to July 25 at 9.30am.

The State has called 130 witnesses and tendered 105 exhibits since April last year before it closed its case.

