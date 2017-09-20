No charges for water at 8-Mile

The letter “Water charged” by Jay Mol, of 8-Mile Last Block, (The National, Sept 12) needs clarification. The 8-Mile Urban Development Foundation (EMUDF) is a registered association solely responsible for the 8-Mile water project.

According to the agreement with Eda Ranu and EMUDF, there will be no fees imposed by Eda Ranu after the completion and commission of the project.

I have not heard or seen anyone collecting fees at any communal tap as we only have a few and they are strictly managed for the people to collect free water.

It is possible that some lunatics or opportunists or drunkards were demanding money from children and women, however, the community at 8-Mile Last Block is enjoying free water.

Chairman

EMUDF

