No coffee nudge in city basketball on Sunday

THERE will be no coffee nudge on Sunday as Superior Coffee Saints take on Emperadors in the PNG Men’s Basketball League.

Coffee nudge is when you mix brandy with brewed coffee.

Sunday’s main game will prove that you cannot mix both ingredients as the current competition leaders clash for the first time.

Both Emperador (brandy) and Saints are undefeated so far. The Superior Coffee-sponsored team, one of the founding teams of PMBL in 2012, will face newcomers Emperador, who have flamboyant Joe “Stoney” Elavo on their roster, backed by Filipino players Chuck Dalanon, Eric Echane and Floyd Dedicatoria.

The brandy makers (Emperador) also picked up players from PBV2 Basketball, Gary Holmes, Willie Tete, Daniel Kone and Michael Henry.

Saints, on the other hand, have maintained their lineup from last season, anchored by Anthony Ferguson and former PNG representative players Sibona Kala, Mika Loko and Lawrence Lahari.

In the second game, Moni Plus Tamaraws will play against Chariots, who have yet to register a win this season.

Tamaraws are struggling to find their footing this season.

Under the watchful eyes of Ferdinand Boyat, Tamaraws have consistently appeared in the finals since the team was founded in 2004. After winning the inaugural PMBL premiership in 2012, Tamaraws lost the last four championships, one to Exodus and three to reigning champions KSS Flames.

Chariots are in a rebuilding phaseand have moved up players from junior ranks.

Meanwhile, reigning premiers KSS Flames are expected to win against West Jokers in the opening game. The Flames have won three consecutive games and remain undefeated.

