No consultation over fee

EVERY decision the National Government makes must be based on thorough consultation and expert advice.

I believe the National Executive Council’s decision to increase the nomination fee for candidates for the general elections from K1000 to K10,000 lacks such consultation and advice.

I also believe the decision is unconstitutional and not in the best interests of our people, especially intending candidates with political aspirations as most of them cannot afford this hefty fee.

Although it may be a measure to prevent candidates who do not have real political aspirations, it has the disadvantage of also stopping potential leaders of the future from running for public office.

The Ombudsman Commission should take this matter to court to question its legality under the Constitution.

Trobriand Islander, Via email

